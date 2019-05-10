DeLAND, Florida — Ross Kramer, Sr. passed peacefully at his home in DeLand, Florida on 5/5/2019, surrounded by his family.

He was born on January 19, 1934, to John and Ella (Maxwell) Kramer in Middletown, Ohio. He was preceded in death by 12 brothers and sisters, and his granddaughter Ashley.

Mr. Kramer is survived by his loving wife of 64 years Jane (Sheets), daughters Carol (Alan) Richardson of Jamestown, Ohio, and Linda Kramer of Ormond Beach, Florida, and son Ross Kramer, Jr. of Bowersville, Ohio. Also surviving him are four grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, brothers- and sisters-in-law, as well as four generations of nieces and nephews.

A U.S. Navy veteran, he served honorably aboard the U.S.S. Apache during the Korean War, achieving the rank of Seaman. He was proud to continue a family tradition of military service, as five of his brothers also served in the U.S. Army and U.S. Marine Corps during World War II and the Korean War.

A long-time resident of Jamestown, he retired from his sales career in 1996, eager to play golf and travel with his wife Jane. He was an avid sports fan, rooting for his favorite Ohio teams, including the Cincinnati Reds, for whom he tried out as a young man.

His greatest joy in life was spending time with his family.

A memorial service is planned for Friday, May 10, at 11:00 a.m. at Faith Lutheran Church in Ormond Beach, Florida where he was a long time member of the congregation. Charitable donations may be made in his name to veteran’s organizations such as the USO, American Legion, VFW, or Wounded Warrior Project.