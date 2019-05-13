BREAKING: Miami Twp. farmer indicted on 19 counts of sex crimes

XENIA — A Miami Township farmer has been indicted by a Greene County grand jury on 19 counts of sex crimes.

Court records show an indictment was filed for William Rife, 71, on May 10 in Greene County Common Pleas Court. Rife was indicted for nine counts of sexual battery, a third-degree felony; three counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, a third-degree felony; and seven counts of gross sexual imposition, a fourth-degree felony.

The sheep farmer was arrested Nov. 30, 2018 and charged in Xenia Municipal Court on two counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor. He posted bond and was released.

When four additional alleged victims came forward after the arrest, Sheriff Gene Fischer urged any other possible victims to do the same. At the time, Fischer said there had been similar reports in the past involving Rife.

Rife is set to be arraigned Friday, May 31 at the courthouse.

