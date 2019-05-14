School board hires new XHS principal

XENIA — Xenia High School will have a new principal when students return next fall.

David Torrence was hired by the board of education May 13, replacing Dr. Hank Jackoby, who resigned in March after three years.

Torrence — who spent the last 13 years as assistant principal at Greenville High School — will begin his two-year contract Aug. 1, but he will be attending meetings and touring the district before that in order to get to know staff and students.

“I am extremely grateful for the opportunity to join the district and look forward to seeing us accomplish great things together for Xenia students and their families,” he said.

In addition to serving as assistant principal, Torrence was a social studies teacher for 12 years before moving into administration. He also has experience coaching, was the social studies department chairperson when he was a teacher, and served as a middle school athletic director. His experience includes building master schedules, utilizing technology, as well as labor relations knowledge.

“Mr. Torrence brings a unique set of skills that will benefit Xenia High School students and staff,” said Superintendent Dr. Gabriel Lofton.

Torrence comes from a family of educators. His maternal grandfather retired as an assistant superintendent in the Columbus, Ind., school district, his mother was a first grade teacher, and his father was a geometry teacher and a football coach. His wife, Wendy, is in the education field, too: she is a former language arts teacher and is currently a librarian at Tippecanoe Middle School in Tipp City.

“All of us are life-long learners, avid readers, and strong believers in the value of a well-rounded education,” Torrence said.

Torrence and his wife live in Union and have a daughter, Ellery, who is entering Northmont Middle School as a seventh grade student this fall.

Contact Scott Halasz at 937-502-4507.

