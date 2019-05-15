Patriot Freedom Festival set for holiday weekend

DAYTON — The 15th annual Patriot Freedom Festival will be held 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday- Sunday, May 25- 26 at the Dayton Veterans Affairs Medical Center Campus, 4100 W. Third Street.

With the theme “Honoring our Military Heritage,” festivities include children’s activities with prizes, historical military re-enactors, guided historical tours including the restored garden/grotto, military vehicles, Miami Valley Military History Museum, Frisbee Golf Tournament, meet the presidents: Abraham Lincoln & Teddy Roosevelt, and much more.

The Veterans Interfaith Memorial Service will be held 4 p.m. Saturday and the Vietnam Veterans Recognition Event will be held 1 p.m. Sunday.

The festival is family-friendly including free admission and free parking with food, craft vendors and kids games.

Patriot Freedom Festival is presented by The American Veterans Heritage Center, a non-profit organization whose sole mission is “To preserve the best of our past…by improving the present…to create a better future” for United States veterans.

For more information, visit www.americanveteransheritage.org or contact the AVHC office at 937-267-7628.