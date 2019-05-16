Man in jail after allegedly robbing dead neighbor

XENIA — A Xenia man was arrested Wednesday after allegedly leaving his 18-month old daughter along in a playpen while he robbed a deceased neighbor’s home.

Nicholas Wayne Hall was charged with endangering children and burglary after police received a 911 call reporting that Hall was in the Rockwell Drive home.

The neighbor died in June 2018 and the home was vacant but had some possessions inside according to Xenia police.

Hall admitted to burglarizing the home on two occasions and officers found the alleged stolen items in the his bedroom: a bag of jewelry, a jar and bag of loose change, a TV, a doll, and VHS Disney movies.

Bail for the 29-year-old was set at $20,000 by Xenia Municipal Court Judge Michael Murry and Hall was still in the Greene Count Jail as of press time, according to court records.