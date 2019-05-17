Commissioners appoint acting county engineer

XENIA — Greene County Board of Commissioners appointed an acting county engineer May 16.

Stephanie Goff, of Fairborn, will take retiring Greene County Engineer Bob Geyer’s seat Saturday, June 1. She began working as chief deputy in the county engineer’s office May 6.

Goff will serve until the Greene County Republican Central Committee fills the vacancy.

“I’m excited, definitely,” Goff said. “That was my goal ultimately from the very beginning — to be county engineer. I was just waiting for the right opportunity and the right fit and I feel the right fit is here. It’s a mix of rural and urban and I love Greene County. That’s why I’m here — and I have big shoes to fill.”

Goff is a licensed professional engineer and professional surveyor in Ohio. She was senior engineer/project manager with the Montgomery County Engineer’s Office prior to accepting her current position.

Goff started her career with the Logan County Engineer’s Office. She left county government after 12 years and entered municipal government as city engineer for the City of Fairborn, then as village administrator for the Village of Jackson Center.

She received a BS in civil engineering — structural and construction from the University of Cincinnati in 1995 and an MBA from Wright State University in 2002. Goff is also past president and current board member of the Dayton Section of the American Society of Civil Engineers and is a technical mentor for the student chapter of Engineers Without Borders at WSU.

Goff’s experience includes roadway, bridge, drainage, water/sewer, development and construction, in both urban and rural environments.

“I will continue to build on what Bob Geyer has done over his 22 years to maintain and improve Greene County’s infrastructure for the residents and drivers in Greene County with our awesome staff and crews,” Goff said after the meeting.

Geyer, who began as county engineer in 1997, retires at midnight Friday, May 31.

“I want to thank the county for 22 years of trusting me,” he told the commissioners. “I promised when I came to leave it better than how I found it and I believe I’ve done that, so, I’ve fulfilled my campaign promise from 22 years ago.”

A retirement celebration open house will be held for Geyer from 2-4 p.m. Wednesday, May 29 at the Greene County Engineer’s Office, 615 Dayton-Xenia Road, Xenia.

“Bob, you know, we think you’ve done a hell of a job. It’s not always been easy, you went through some tough times, but I think the best thing that’s most encouraging to us is the collaboration — you reaching out to the smaller political subdivisions and getting them involved, helping them,” Commissioner Tom Koogler said. “We’re going to miss you. It looks like we have someone to step in your shoes who is going to do a great job for the county. We thank you from the bottom of our hearts for all you’ve accomplished.”

“I think she’s going to do a great job for Greene County,” Geyer responded.

Goff https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2019/05/web1_GoffHeadshot.jpg Goff Anna Bolton | Greene County News Greene County Commissioners Dick Gould and Bob Glaser speak with Greene County Engineer Bob Geyer and Chief Deputy Stephanie Goff, who was appointed as acting county engineer at the May 16 meeting. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2019/05/web1_GoffCommissioners.jpg Anna Bolton | Greene County News Greene County Commissioners Dick Gould and Bob Glaser speak with Greene County Engineer Bob Geyer and Chief Deputy Stephanie Goff, who was appointed as acting county engineer at the May 16 meeting. Stephanie Goff, chief deputy in the Greene County Engineer’s Office, speaks at the Greene County Board of Commissioners meeting May 16 as County Engineer Bob Geyer listens. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2019/05/web1_Goff2.jpg Stephanie Goff, chief deputy in the Greene County Engineer’s Office, speaks at the Greene County Board of Commissioners meeting May 16 as County Engineer Bob Geyer listens.