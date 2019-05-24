May kids of character honored

XENIA — The Xenia Community School District Board of Education honored its May kids of character its meeting May 13.

Recognized were: Landen Moreau (preschool); Estevan Barajas (Arrowood); Devon Taylor (Cox); Matthew Combs (McKinley); Autumn Shumaker (Shawnee); Jayana Render (Tecumseh); Eva Behlke (Warner); and Dylan Hoosier (high school).

The district sent the following information about each student.

Moreau was nominated for this award because of how hard he has worked this year, for his helpfulness in the classroom and above all, for the kindness he shows to his friends and teachers. His success in the classroom has been incredible to watch. He is a good listener and works hard with his teachers. Moreau goes above and beyond to help in the classroom by picking up after himself and others, without being asked. He is dependable and when given a task, his teachers know it will be done. Moreau is a leader in the classroom and is always smiling.

Barajas is one of the hardest workers. He started school at Arrowood in December, just before break. He just jumped right in and started getting to know everyone and he learned the routine quickly. He actively participates in his learning by ensuring that he understands what the class is working on, and asks many questions when he does not. In addition, he follows the Buccaneer Best guidelines by always being respectful to his peers and to authority; being responsible for himself and his learning; and being a problem-solver on a daily basis. He is always willing to work with anyone, and shows kindness to everyone around him.

Taylor was nominated by Cox’s librarian Lynn Engle. She said, “Devon is a super reader. He visits the library almost every morning and always has a book in his hand. Devon recommends books to his friends. He is always responsible with his books and is always returns them on time. He shines with pride when he reads something he likes. He has checked out 96 books this year.”

Combs is a very hard-working student who exemplifies the characteristics of being respectful and responsible. He demonstrates responsibility by the fact that he always completes his assigned work, uses his time wisely, has a positive attitude, and a desire to learn. At school, he is respectful, follows directions, and obeys the rules. Matthew has been on the Super Honor Roll every quarter this year and is always willing to participate during class discussions. His teachers consider him a model student for his peers at McKinley.

Shumaker is very polite to her peers as well as all of the teachers. She is the first person to offer help when someone is in need. She also lets others borrow pencils or erasers if they need them. She says please and thank you and never speaks in a mean tone. She is very soft spoken, but will always tell the truth and stand up for what’s right. Shumaker has had a great school year and her teachers know she will continue to show politeness in all she does.

Render was chosen as a fifth grade Responsible Superhero. She is conscientious in her work, and responsibly turns it in on time, every time. She is a responsible leader during labs and group activities and is respectful to others even when they may not deserve it. She is organized and responsible with her materials and always prepared for class. Render is responsible in that she keeps her grades up and is in many activities after school. She plays sports, is a member of character choir and also shines as a Student Ambassador.

Warner teachers have the pleasure of teaching Behlke this year in sixth grade. From the start, she has impressed them with her eagerness to learn, her passion for reading and writing, and her ability to be articulate when talking about difficult concepts. Behlke always shows the greatest deal of respect to classroom and guest teachers, setting the example for others. She exhibits responsibility by always completing her work, is always an active participant in class discussions, and has always been supportive of her peers. Her caring nature, patience, and personality allow Behlke to work well with anyone in the classroom, as she always respects the opinions and abilities of others.

Hoosier is a sophomore and he is involved in many activities at XHS, including Student Council and Peer Facilitation. Hoosier also plays on the basketball team. He can be found at the YMCA at 5 a.m. several days a week practicing the sport that he loves. His teacher Debb Dunteman said, “Dylan is such a kind and positive student. Whenever I see him and interact with him at school he is always polite and positive. He is a bright light at Xenia High School.” Hoosier was also recommended to represent XHS at the Anthony Munoz Youth Leadership Seminar earlier this school year, where he was able to hear motivational speakers and network with youth leaders at XHS and from around the region.