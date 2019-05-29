WPAFB housing sustains storm damage

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE — Approximately 150 homes in the Prairies at Wright Field housing area were damaged, some significantly, during the storm that passed through the Dayton area late on May 27.

There has been one minor injury reported at this time. Base emergency response crews are expected to continue damage assessments throughout the day. More damage reports are expected as light improves and personnel report to duty.

The Prairies Child Development Center and Youth Center will be closed May 28. Crews will assess damage to those facilities to determine when they can reopen.

Damage to facilities on Area A and Area B appears to be minimal at this time. The base will be open for normal duty operations. Any personnel adversely impacted by the storm and unable to report for duty should contact their individual supervisor, first sergeant or commander.

Personnel who live in base housing and sustained personal property damage as a result of the storm may be able to file a claim with the Air Force after first filing a claim with your renters or vehicle insurance. Ensure you document the damage to substantiate your potential claim. For further information contact the Base Legal Office at 937-257-6142.