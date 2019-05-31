Farm Forum welcomes Adam Garman

XENIA — On June 22 Greene Co. Farm Forum welcomes farmer/comedian Adam Garman to their annual Picnic/Scholarship Fund Raiser being held in the Greene Co. Fairgrounds Dining Hall. Monies raised from the event will go towards providing scholarships to graduating high school students in 2020 wanting to pursue a study program related to agriculture. This years event starts at 6 p.m. and includes a great meal served by The Savory Skillet Catering Company.

When Ross County farmer Adam Garman was growing up, if someone was laughing around him it was usually at his expense.

“Growing up, the first thing people would notice about me was my speech impediment,” Garman said. “What I want to say and then saying it are two different things. That made my childhood a pretty rough road, but I haven’t let that hinder me and its made me the person that I am.”

Now, he and his distinctive stutter have become very familiar to the local agriculture community.

“People talk to me and they remember me,” Garman said. “Because of my speech impediment, I can tell my story a little bit differently. When he got into stand-up comedy a few years ago people would look at him me and say, You cant even say your own name, why in the world would you want to stand in front of a roomful of people and tell jokes Garman said. I just really like to make people laugh and bring joy their everyday lives.”

Tickets for the Picnic cost $20/adults and children age 10 & under are $10.You can purchase them from Jim Byrd who is treasurer for the event by sending your payment to him at 1566 Beaverbrook Dr. Beavercreek, Ohio 45432. Make checks payable to Greene Giving with Farm Forum in the memo line. Reservations should be made by June 13.

If you would like to donate money for the scholarship fund send it to Jim as well. Door prizes will also be given at the Picnic. Let Jim know if you wish to donate items. Farm Forum has donated over $25,000 in the last ten years to deserving students pursuing a study program related to agriculture.