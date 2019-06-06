United Way brings in thousands of volunteers

DAYTON — United Way of the Greater Dayton Area officials say thousands of volunteers are connecting with them to help with tornado relief efforts.

“We had hundreds of individuals, business, and groups reach out to us over the last few days asking how they can help. We have connected thousands of volunteers to needs in the community over the last week and are still receiving offers of help,” said Tom Maultsby, president and CEO of United Way of the Greater Dayton Area.

United Way of the Greater Dayton Area operates the 211 helpline for eleven counties in the region including those affected by the storm. The 211 helpline is open 24 hours a day and has been taking calls nonstop from storm victims in need of services, with needs ranging from food and rent assistance to diapers.

United Way of the Greater Dayton Area’s local efforts are reflective of its 105 year roots in the community.

“Our organization was created in response to the 1913 flood, one of the costliest disasters to affect our area. We know from firsthand experience that this recovery will take months or years and we want the community to know when all the volunteers leave, and the media attention has moved on, United Way will still be here to do the hard work this recovery requires long into the future,” officials said.

Those would want to volunteer with the recovery efforts can contact United Way’s Volunteer Connection at 937-225-3039.

Those who are in need of assistance can call United Way’s helpline by dialing 211 or 937-225-3000.

Those who would like to contribute to United Way’s disaster relief fund to benefit victims of the tornadoes can visit www.liveuniteddayton.org/give and comment “daytontornado” or text “miamivalley” to 41444.