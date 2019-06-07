Dogs of the week: Boomer & Sam

XENIA — Greene County Animal Care & Control is open 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday-Friday and 12-4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday at 641 Dayton-Xenia Road, Xenia. Potential adopters should visit at least one hour before closing to meet animals and complete adoption paperwork. Adoption fee for dogs is $135 which includes spay/neuter, microchip, first shots and worming, vet exam and dog license. Adoption fee for cats is $90 which includes spay/neuter, microchip, first shots and worming and vet exam.

Photos courtesy GCAC Sam is a brindle white pit bull, about 3 to 4 years old. Sam has been neutered and vet-checked and is ready for adoption. You can find him playing at Greene County Animal Care & Control until a family comes to call him their own.

Boomer has now been at Greene County Animal Care & Control for more than 100 days. This playful pup is a white brindle American bull dog, about 2 or 3 years old. He’s been neutered, vet-checked and is ready to be adopted. Boomer is a shelter favorite, always making friends with everyone around him.