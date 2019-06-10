Helping out? Send us your photos

XENIA — The Greene County News staff is looking for neighbors helping neighbors as we recover from the Memorial Day tornadoes.

We want to honor and recognize those who are helping out in our communities.

Whether you’re an organization leader, church member, local official or county resident, we want to hear from you.

Send us your photos: editor@xeniagazette.com. Or comment on our Facebook post at the top of our pages: Xenia Gazette (@XeniaGazette), Fairborn Daily Herald (@FairbornDailyHerald) or Beavercreek News-Current (@beavercreeknews).