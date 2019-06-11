Greeneview chooses new middle school principal

JAMESTOWN — Greeneview Middle School has its new principal.

Pending board approval June 17, the district’s search committee chose Wendy Callewaert June 7 from an initial pool of eight candidates, which was whittled down to four finalists.

She will replace Denny Morrison, who has served as the interim principal the last two years. He was also a finalist for the permanent job.

Callewaert is currently the principal at Greenfield Middle School and has also served as assistant principal. She has 16 years of teaching experience at Middletown and Clinton-Massie middle schools.

“I am thankful for the committee who worked diligently to interview eight candidates in the first round and four candidates in the finals,” Superintendent Isaac Seevers said in an email to district staff Sunday night.” I would personally like to thank Neal Kasner, Bill Hayes, Todd Nolen, Bev Walkden, and Ron Atkins for their commitment to this process. I would also like to thank Denny Morrison for his service the past two years as our interim.”

Expected to be approved June 17

Contact Scott Halasz at 937-502-4507.

