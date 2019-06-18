Greene among those eligible for federal tornado aid

COLUMBUS — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced Tuesday that Ohio has received federal assistance for individuals in 10 counties — including Greene — impacted by tornadoes, severe storms, straight-line winds, flooding, and landslides last month.

President Donald Trump issued a Presidential Disaster Declaration for federal assistance for individuals and businesses after 21 tornadoes touched down during the severe storms that passed through Ohio during the evening of May 27 and early morning of May 28.

Beavercreek and Beavercreek Township suffered the most damage in the county, while the Jamestown area and the eastern part of the county was also hit hard.

DeWine sent a letter to President Trump last week asking for the federal disaster declaration.

“When I spoke with President Trump after these tornadoes, he vowed to provide any assistance he could, and I am grateful that he followed through today on that promise to help those impacted by these storms,” DeWine said. “The Presidential Disaster Declaration will help those working to rebuild their homes and their lives.”

The Presidential Disaster Declaration was issued for Auglaize, Darke, Greene, Hocking, Mercer, Miami, Montgomery, Muskingum, Perry, and Pickaway counties. In addition to possible low-interest loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), the declaration opens up the following: Individual Assistance Program; Disaster Legal Services Program; and Hazard Mitigation Grant Program.

The Presidential Disaster Declaration also now allows the state to apply to for crisis counseling assistance, disaster unemployment assistance, and disaster case management help.

Individuals and businesses impacted from the storms can register for FEMA assistance online at www.disasterassistance.gov or by calling 1-800-621-3362 (TTY 1-800-462-7585).

A preliminary damage assessment the first week of June, by FEMA, SBA and the Ohio Emergency Management Agency, identified 942 homes and buildings that were either destroyed or significantly damaged and 837 additional homes and buildings that suffered minor damage or were slightly affected.