Xenia firefighter to fly in Hometown Hero flight at air show

XENIA — Xenia Firefighter/paramedic Levi Dalton is getting a special ride at the Dayton Air Show Friday.

Dalton, who in February performed CPR on a lifeless 17-month-old girl near his home in Warren County, is being honored as a Hometown Hero. As a result, he earned a 3:45 p.m. flight with the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds.

An employee of Xenia Fire Division since May 2017, Dalton was on his way home Feb. 28 after a class at Atrium Medical Center in Middletown. Nearing his Turtlecreek Township home, he noticed his neighbor, Will Long, frantically running outside with something in a blanket.

“He was screaming help me, she’s not breathing,” Dalton said.

Long was holding his 17-month-old daughter, Harper, who had accidentally hung herself while reaching for an electronic device behind the family’s couch. Dalton stopped in the middle of the street, ran to Long, grabbed the girl and performed the life-saving efforts he’s been trained to do. At the same time, he saw Warren County Deputy Sheriff Andrew Grossenbaugh, who was in the neighborhood for another reason, Dalton said.

Dalton flagged down the deputy and asked how far the medic was. When told the medic hadn’t left the station yet, Dalton hopped in the cruiser with Harper and they sped off to Atrium.

Harper survived — she went home from the hospital the next day — because of Dalton and the deputy. According to the girl’s mother, Maggie, had they waited for the medic the outcome would have been much different.

For his actions, Xenia Mayor Sarah Mays declared Feb. 28 Levi Dalton Day in front of a council chamber packed with family, friends and colleagues.

The Thunderbirds are slated to perform at the air show Saturday and Sunday.

Scott Halasz | Greene County News Xenia Mayor Sarah Mays reads a proclamation declaring Feb. 28 Levi Dalton Day in Xenia. While off duty, Dalton helped save the life of a 17-month-old girl. Dalton will fly with the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds during a Hometown Hero flight.

By Scott Halasz shalasz@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Scott Halasz at 937-502-4507.

