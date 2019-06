BEAVERCREEK — A motorcyclist was killed after colliding with a car this afternoon in Beavercreek.

According to our partners at WDTN, Beavercreek Police said a vehicle was headed southbound on Grange Hall Road and was turning onto I-675 when it struck the northbound motorcycle.

Police are still investigating the events that led up to the crash.

It is unclear at this time if anyone else was injured.

Story courtesy our partners at WDTN.

