Cat of the week: Raylee

XENIA — Cat and dog adoptions are half-off now until Wednesday, June 26, which includes spay or neuter, first set of vaccines, worming, and microchip.

It’s also National Adopt-A-Shelter-Cat Month!

GCAC is open 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday-Friday and 12-4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday at 641 Dayton-Xenia Road, Xenia. Potential adopters should visit at least one hour before closing to meet animals and complete adoption paperwork. Regular addoption fee for dogs is $135 which includes spay/neuter, microchip, first shots and worming, vet exam and dog license. Regular adoption fee for cats is $90 which includes spay/neuter, microchip, first shots and worming and vet exam.