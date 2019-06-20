Business Recovery Center opens in Beavercreek

BEAVERCREEK — The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) opened a Business Recovery Center (BRC) June 20 in Beavercreek to help anyone applying for a disaster loan after the Memorial Day storms.

SBA representatives at the center can provide information about low-interest disaster loans, answer questions and assist businesses, private non-profit organizations, homeowners and renters in completing the SBA application for uninsured and under-insured losses.

“People hear ‘Small Business Administration’ but we are here for everyone,” Julie Garrett from SBA said.

The centers at these locations will operate until further notice:

— Beavercreek Chamber of Commerce, 3210 Beaver-Vu Drive, Beavercreek; Open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday

— Harrison Twp. Community Center, 5945 North Dixie Drive, Dayton; Open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday

“The U.S. Small Business Administration is strongly committed to providing Ohio residents with the most effective response possible to assist businesses, homeowners and renters with federal disaster loans. Getting businesses and communities up and running after a disaster is our highest priority,” SBA Acting Administrator Chris Pilkerton said after President Donald Trump issued a Presidential Disaster Declaration this week for federal assistance in 10 counties.

Greene is among counties eligible for both Physical and Economic Injury Disaster Loans from SBA. Small businesses and most private non-profit organizations in many adjacent counties are eligible to apply only for SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loans.

According to an SBA release, businesses and private non-profit organizations of any size may borrow up to $2 million to repair or replace disaster damaged or destroyed real estate, machinery and equipment, inventory, and other business assets. Applicants may be eligible for a loan increase up to 20 percent of their physical damages, as verified by the SBA for mitigation purposes. Eligible mitigation improvements may include a safe room or storm shelter, sump pump, French drain or retaining wall to help protect property and occupants from future damage caused by a similar disaster.

For small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small businesses engaged in aquaculture and most private non-profit organizations, the SBA offers Economic Injury Disaster Loans to help meet working capital needs caused by the disaster. Economic Injury Disaster Loan assistance is available regardless of whether the business suffered any physical property damage.

Disaster loans up to $200,000 are available to homeowners to repair or replace disaster damaged or destroyed real estate. Homeowners and renters are eligible up to $40,000 to repair or replace disaster damaged or destroyed personal property.

Loan money can be spent on landscaping, deck repair and fencing, Garrett explained, or to help cover a deductible.

“We think of this as just one tool in the recovery tool kit. Let’s say you have insurance, but then it comes in and it’s not enough to get the work done. This loan can make a difference,” she said.”

Interest rates are as low as 4 percent for businesses, 2.75 percent for nonprofit organizations and 1.938 percent for homeowners and renters with terms up to 30 years. Loan amounts and terms are set by the SBA and are based on each applicant’s financial condition.

To be considered for all forms of disaster assistance, applicants are encouraged to first register online at DisasterAssistance.gov or download the FEMA mobile app. If online or mobile access is unavailable, applicants should call the FEMA toll-free helpline at 800-621-3362. Those who use 711-Relay or Video Relay Services should call 800-621-3362.

Then applicants can apply to SBA using the Electronic Loan Application (ELA) at DisasterLoan.sba.gov

For more information, call the SBA Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955 (800-877-8339 for the deaf and hard-of-hearing) or send an e-mail to disastercustomerservice@sba.gov.

The deadline to return applications for physical property damage is Monday, Aug. 19, 2019. The deadline to return economic injury applications is Wednesday, March 18, 2020.

SBA is deferring the first payment due on loans for four months so that businesses and residents can make repairs and replacements before payments begin on the fifth month from when applicants sign the promissory note.

“Nobody wants to think about a loan when they’re dealing with all of this,” Garrett said.

The first FEMA Disaster Recovery Center opens in Trotwood Saturday, June 22. Additional centers will open soon, according to FEMA spokesperson Troy Christensen, although locations are not yet determined.

Federal disaster assistance available for Greene County

By Anna Bolton abolton@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Anna Bolton at 937-502-4498.

