Picking up the park

Anna Bolton | Greene County News

Dozens of volunteers joined Greene County Parks & Trails staff June 21 to pick up tree debris at Russ Nature Reserve in Beavercreek. The park on Kemp Road sustained extensive tree loss and damage to its structures after it was hit by an EF-3 tornado on Memorial Day. The PlayScape suffered some damages, as well as the Russ house, its center tree minorly damaged. Many trees were split and broken, falling over open paths. Members of the public of all ages brought along hand tools, rakes and gloves and got to work early in the morning. Staff provided lunch onsite for the hungry workers. The park remains closed until further notice.

https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2019/06/web1_RussGroup-2.jpg https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2019/06/web1_RussTreePond-2.jpg https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2019/06/web1_RussTreeMachine-2.jpg https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2019/06/web1_RussWheelbarrow-2.jpg https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2019/06/web1_RussTree-2.jpg https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2019/06/web1_RussGirls-2.jpg