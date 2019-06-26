FCS named ‘Purple Star Schools’

FAIRBORN — The Purple Star Award is given to military-friendly schools who recognizes schools that show a major commitment to students and families connected to the nation’s military. Fairborn Primary School, Fairborn Intermediate School, Baker Middle School and Fairborn High School are all designated “Purple Star Schools” according to the Ohio Department of Education.

Schools who earn the award receive a special Purple Star recognition to display on-site. A school will be honored with the Purple Star Award if it completes required activities as well as one optional activity. The Purple Star Advisory Board, formed by the Ohio departments of Education, Higher Education, Veterans Services and the Adjutant General, helps decide a school’s eligibility for the award.