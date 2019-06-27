Xenia schools seek input on facilities

XENIA — Xenia Community Schools is looking for your opinion on the six possible building options for the middle and high school.

The survey is on the school’s website: bit.ly/2YhisqS

The school is gathering feedback to find out which one of the six plans would be supported. The plans are drafts, and can be changed.

Email info@xeniaschools.org with questions, comments, or if you think something should be added to the plans or taken away.

The six plan options summarized:

1. Option A – build a new middle and high school on one combined site on the existing high school site.

2. Option F – building a new middle school, renovate and add on to the high school. The new middle school could be built on the existing middle school site or on the existing high school site.

3. Option G – renovate the high school and add to it so it can house the middle school (grades 6-8) and build a new high school. The new high school would be built on the existing high school site.

4. Option I – build a new middle school and a new high school as separate buildings on the existing high school site.

5. Option L – build a new middle school either on the existing middle school site or on the existing high school site. Maintain the high school as it is.

6. Option M – renovate the middle school and add to it and renovate the high school and add to it.

The district’s website includes detailed information and costs for each of the plans, a slide show presentation, and a list of questions and answers about the plans.