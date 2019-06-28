Drama Camp set to begin July 8

CEDARVILLE — Registration is open for Kids Drama Camp at the Cedarville Opera House.

The camp for incoming third through eighth graders will be held 12:30 to 4 p.m. Monday, July 8 through Friday, July 12.

Registration will be held 12-2 p.m. Saturday, June 29 at the Opera House, 70 North Main Street, or by calling 937-766-5400 or by visiting www.cedarvilleoperahouse.org.

The cost is $75 and includes a t-shirt.

Anna Porter is director of the camp again this year. Last year, camp-goers explored Shakespeare and learned about his plays. Other activities included dance choreography, stage-combat, performance skill games, interactive workshops, play rehearsals and more.

“Our annual drama camp is a great place for children and teens to learn about some of the aspects of acting but also to develop social skills, self-confidence, and public speaking abilities — and make friends and have fun all at the same time,” Greg Howe, Opera House board member, said.

Drama Camp will close with a short production by the campers for their parents and family members to showcase the activities of the week 6 p.m. Friday, July 12. Each camper will receive two complimentary tickets for the showcase. Additional tickets can be purchased for $5.

The village’s opera house is air-conditioned and handicap accessible.