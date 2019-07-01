Xenia Police support Special Olympics

XENIA — Detective Holly Clay, Officer Allie Mumpower and Officer Ryan Linnell represented the Xenia Police Division in the Ohio Special Olympics Torch Run June 27. Retired XPD Officer David Greene and Cedarville Police Department Officer Andrew Hull also participated in the Torch Run. Greene County Sheriff Gene Fischer and his office helped escort runners through town.

The Law Enforcement Torch Run (LETR) for Special Olympics Ohio is a partnership between Special Olympics and law enforcement agencies throughout the state. Over the course of a week in late June, officers join together to bike, run, walk, through 41 counties in Ohio, carrying the Flame of Hope into Columbus to ignite the ceremonial cauldron to officially begin the Special Olympics Ohio State Summer Games. The Flame of Hope has been proudly carried by tens of thousands of officers over the past 32 years.

The Law Enforcement Torch Run is the largest public awareness vehicle and grass-roots fundraiser for Special Olympics. It all began in 1981 when Wichita, Kansas Police Chief Richard LaMunyon saw a need to raise awareness and funds for Special Olympics and came up with the idea of the Torch Run as a way to involve local law enforcement with the community and Special Olympics athletes.

After three successful runs in Kansas, LaMunyon presented the idea to the International Association of Police Chiefs. With the IACP’s endorsement, the idea was launched nationally and today involves law enforcement personnel in all 50 states and 25 countries throughout the world.

The Special Olympics Ohio summer games are June 28-30 at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium on the campus of Ohio State University and other venues.