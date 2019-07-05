WPCU hosting Sunshine Community Fund run

BEAVERCREEK — Wright-Patt Credit Union (WPCU) will host their 3rd Annual Sunshine Community Fund 5K and 1-Mile Fun Run 9 a.m. Saturday, July 20 at Lofino Park, 640 Grange Hall Road.

WPCU is inviting people of all fitness levels to run, jog or walk and help support the community through the WPCU Sunshine Community Fund.

Each year, WPCU selects two to three local organizations that help the residents of the Miami Valley reach a better future so they can live the life they want to live. This year’s WPCU Sunshine Community Champions are Artemis Domestic Violence Center, Homefull and St. Vincent de Paul. The race will support these organizations, particularly helping with financial education for military and veterans.

“WPCU is dedicated to supporting organizations that equip our community with the resources they need when residents are faced with challenges,” said Tracy Szarzi-Fors, WPCU’s vice president of marketing and business development. “Our Sunshine Community Champions are helping people by providing resources and support that stabilizes their situation financially and/or provides financial recovery.”

To learn more about supporting the community through the Sunshine Community Fund and to register for the 5k or 1-Mile Fun Run, interested persons can visit www.wpcu.coop/5k

Online registration cost is $25 for the 5K and $15 for the 1-mile run. The 5K starts at 9 a.m. and the 1-mile run starts at 9:05 a.m.