Lane closures to impact I-675

GREENE COUNTY — Overhead sign installation requires the following lane closures:

Monday, July 8 through Friday, July 12 – Various nightly lane closures on north and south Interstate 675 between State Route 444 and U.S. 35 from 6 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following day.

Traffic will be maintained.

Arrow boards and/or signs will alert motorists of the upcoming lane closures. All work is contingent upon weather.

To help ensure the safety of the construction workers as well as the traveling public, motorists should remain alert, reduce their speed and watch for stopped traffic while passing through the work zone. Move over or slow down.

For ongoing traffic, construction and weather-related information, please check www.OHGO.com.