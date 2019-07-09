BHS grad receives chamber scholarship

Photo courtesy Beavercreek Chamber

Beavercreek Chamber of Commerce presents the $1,500 Beavercreek Chamber of Commerce Higher Education Fund Scholarship to Carson Wyatt, a graduate of Beavercreek High School. Wyatt will study business at Wright State University, entering as a sophomore after earning college credits while still in high school. “This money will help me pay for college and hopefully start saving to operate my own Chick-Fil-A,” Wyatt said.