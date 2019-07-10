Fatal auto accidents surge in Greene Co.

XENIA — The Greene County Safe Communities Coalition reports that as of June 30th, 2019, there have been nine fatal crashes resulting in eleven fatalities in Greene County, compared to one fatality for this same time period in 2018.

The contributing factors in these crashes included: failure to yield, speeding, traveling left of center, red light running, and a wrong way driver.

Please remember the importance of following all vehicle laws, street signs and lights; avoiding all distractions while driving; driving sober; and having everyone in the vehicle buckled up with a seat belt. The Safe Communities Coalition continues to work with the community to provide educational materials and information to keep Greene County citizens safe on the roadways.

The Safe Communities Coalition was developed to help communities decrease traffic injuries and deaths through education which is one preventive measure that you can take every day to avoid an economically and personally costly crash.

The next meeting of the Greene County Safe Communities Coalition is Wednesday, August 21 at 9:00am, at Greene County Public Health, 360 Wilson Drive in Xenia. The public is welcome and invited to attend. For more information, contact Jillian Drew at 937-374-5683 or email jdrew@gcph.info.