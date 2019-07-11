Xenia schools prepping for new year

XENIA — Even though school-age kids are still in the middle of summer vacation, Xenia schools have begun to prepare for the 2019-20 year.

The first day of school for all students is Monday, Aug. 19.

Warner Middle School has a few special events before that first day.

Sixth graders are expected for WEB (Where Everybody Belongs) orientation from 2-5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15. WEB is run by eighth grade leadership students. The program reduces the stress and anxiety of transitioning to middle school through positive peer connections.

Sixth grade parent and student orientation will be any time between 5-6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, and the open house for incoming seventh and eighth graders is from 6:30-8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15. Parents can visit with their child who will be attending WMS and can pick up schedules, try their locker, and visit classroom teachers on their schedule.

District-wide dates of note include:

— Labor Day Monday, Sept. 2, no school.

— Staff professional development Fridays, Sept. 20, Oct. 18, Feb. 7, and May 15, no school.

— Thanksgiving break, Nov. 26-29.

— Winter break, Dec. 23-Jan. 3.

— Spring break, March 23-27.

— Thursday, May 28, last day of school.

School supply lists are available on the Xenia Daily Gazette website.

By Scott Halasz shalasz@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Scott Halasz at 937-502-4507.

