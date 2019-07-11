Officials release final ‘put-out’ date for tree, brush debris

BEAVERCREEK — The City of Beavercreek, Beavercreek Township and Greene County Engineer have set a last “Put-Out” date of Sunday, July 28 for tree and brush debris from the Memorial Day tornadoes.

If residents in the tornado-impacted area have their tree and brush debris put-out to the right of way on or before that daye, the city, township or county will ensure pick-up of the organic debris in the right of way in the impacted area only.

The last put-out date is nearly two months after the damaging tornado and is three weekends away. Construction debris is not being collected and organic debris must continue to be separated from construction debris to avoid the organic material from not being collected.

City, township and county trucks are not necessarily running daily, depending on the need, therefore those who have tree and brush debris that hasn’t been picked up for some period of time should contact their jurisdiction:

City of Beavercreek Public Services — 937 427-5540

Beavercreek Township Road Department — 937-429-3672

Greene County Engineer — 937-562-7500.

For those currently desiring to drop-off their own organic material and for everyone after Sunday, July 28, residents can drop-off their tree and brush debris at the Greene County Environmental Services Yard Waste Center located at 2145 Greene Way Boulevard in Xenia for no charge. Operating hours are 1-8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, closed Friday, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Call 937-562-5925 or visit: www.co.greene.oh.us/recycle.

Construction debris

Residents are encouraged to check with their insurance company regarding construction debris removal as many policies have some level of coverage, not including deductibles.

Construction debris (material that was part of a structure) can be taken to Xenia Demolition Landfill at 610 Dayton- Xenia Road in Xenia. Fees apply and residents can contact 937-372-2978.

Construction debris and household trash can be taken to the Montgomery County Transfer Facility at 1001 Encrete Lane in Moraine. Fees apply and residents can contact 937-225-4999 or www.mcswd.org.

Residents should contact the facilities for specifics about materials accepted and costs.

Residents are also encouraged to meet with FEMA and the Small Business Administration (SBA) while those resources are still available.