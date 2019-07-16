Police nab suspected meth dealer in Xenia

XENIA — A Xenia man is facing 19 felony drug charges after the Greene County ACE Task Force set up several drug buys.

Phillip E. Jackson, 32, was arrested at Lexington Park June 27 and indicted by a Grand Jury July 5, charged with multiple counts of aggravated trafficking drugs, and aggravated possession of drugs including methamphetamine, cocaine, and hashish according to the indictment.

According to a statement of facts obtained from Xenia Municipal Court, a confidential source under the control and direction of the task force purchased a quantity of purported methamphetamine from Jackson on six different occasions in May and early June. The amount increased from .76 grams to nearly 30 grams, according to analysis from the Bureau of Criminal Investigations.

A seventh deal was then set up at the park, where the Jackson offered to sell an undercover detective a half pound of methamphetamine for $3,000, according to the statement of facts. Jackson was taken into custody while sitting in the back of a vehicle, according to the document.

Jackson is in Greene County Jail on $300,000 bond and is awaiting arraignment.

By Scott Halasz shalasz@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Scott Halasz at 937-502-4507.

