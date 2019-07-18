NWS: Heat wave is on its way

WILMINGTON — Temperatures and humidity are both on the rise, resulting in the issuing of a Multiday Heat Wave Forecast by the National Weather Service office in Wilmington.

“The combination of temperature and humidity will lift the heat index above 100 in many locations with 110 or higher possible in the warmest locations” this weekend, according to the NWS website. “There will be nearly no relief at night with overnight low temperatures in the upper 70s and 80s.”

The NWS predicts a high temperature of around 90 degrees on Thursday, then climbing to around highs of 95 through the weekend — with mostly sunny skies — and humidity that will make it feel closer to around 105 degrees.

Relief from this heatwave isn’t expected until possibly early next week.

As temperatures rise in the Midwest, the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) reminds employers to protect their employees from the dangers of working in hot weather.

To access OSHA’s Heat Illness page for more information, visit www.osha.gov/heat/index.html .

https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2019/07/web1_30Chot.jpg