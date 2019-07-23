Family Fun Day at Young’s helping local centers

YELLOW SPRINGS — Family Violence Prevention Center (FVPC) and Michael’s House, Greene County’s child advocacy center, are collaborating for a Family Fun Day at Young’s Jersey Dairy 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18.

The fundraiser is designed for families to have fun while raising awareness of how important it is to engage in entertaining, safe activities with your children, promoting healthy family involvement, according to Harmony Thoma, FVPC community relations coordinator.

Attendees can buy individual tickets or family-sized packages and receive lunch, ice cream, and all-inclusive access to the various activities, including mini golf, driving range, batting cages, Cowvin’s Kiddie Corral, and Cowvin’s Fast Slide.

All proceeds will go toward funding the missions at both FVPC (Xenia), which provides services and safe housing to families and children who have been treated in abusive ways, and Michael’s House (Fairborn), a nationally-accredited child advocacy center.

Both Greene County non-profit organizations serve families and children with distinct missions but are joining forces on this day to make new friends and strengthen the connections within the community.

The event will take place at Young’s Jersey Dairy Pavilion located at 6880 Springfield Xenia Road. Participants can buy tickets in advance at michaelshousefvpc.ticketleap.com. Ticket prices are $20 for an individual; $50 for a family up to four and $80 for family up to six members. Children under the age of 6 are free. Tickets may also be purchased the day of the event.

For chances to win free tickets before the event, interested persons can follow Family Violence Prevention Center and Michael’s House Facebook pages for promotional, weekly giveaways.

The centers are also offering various levels of sponsorship opportunities, available at michaelshousefvpc.ticketleap.com. Sponsorship deadline is Friday, Aug. 2. For more information on how to support this event and help families in need attend, call FVPC at 937-376-8526 or Michael’s House at 937-641-5670.