X*ACT youth presenting ‘After Ever After’ this weekend

XENIA — X*ACT Youth Summer Camp 2019 will present “After Ever After” 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 26 and 3 p.m. Saturday, July 27 at Xenia Community Theater, 45 E. Second St.

According to X*ACT, “After Ever After” is a show within a show as fairy tale characters young and old come together to talk out their problems with one another and their stories, all hosted by the Fairy Godmother.

“What ensues is a musical, funny disaster of an evening,” the flier says.

The play is written and directed by Kylee Pauley.

Tickets are $10 for general admission, $9 for members, $8 for students/seniors/military, and $7 for children 12 and under.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Friday while show time is 7:30 p.m.

Doors open at 2 p.m. Saturday while show time is 3 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased at: www.xeniaact.org/site/