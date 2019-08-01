OSU Extension news for Greene County

XENIA — News from the Ohio State University Extension office in Greene County:

Starting your fall garden

Join us on Wednesday, Aug. 14 from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. to learn more about growing outside the traditional growing season for local foods and vegetables. The program will feature planting your fall garden and crop selection. This workshop will be for agricultural producers, backyard enthusiasts, community gardeners, and school teachers of all stages from beginner to experienced. Many opportunities will be available for participants to engage in ways to implement fall growing techniques. This is part of a series of programs and more information is available at greene.osu.edu. Speakers will be Kim Hupman, Horticulture Program Assistant and Trevor Corboy, Agriculture and Natural Resources Educator, OSU Extension Greene County.

Food Preservation Workshops

A hands on Home Food Preservation Program

Tuesday, Augut 6 – Water Bath Canning and Tomatoes Workshop

Tuesday, September 10 – Jams and Jellies Workshop

Thursday, September 26 – Freezing and Drying Fruits and Vegetables Workshop

Tuesday, October 29 – Once a Month Cooking Workshop

All programs are held at the OSU Extension, Greene County office

Time : 5:30 – 7:30 PM

Cost $25.00 per workshop

For registration form, visit https://bit.ly/2Qhyhe2.

School gardening series for educators

4-H Project Greene Teacher is a school garden program for afterschool personnel, educators, and others who are actively engaged in or would like to learn more about gardening as a way for others to learn.

Project Greene Teacher is a program led and facilitated by Ohio State University Extension personnel in Greene County, in collaboration with community partners, and others committed to community gardens.

Gardening with youth has show significant impacts in the classroom including better test scores, increase interest to learn, and nutrition awareness.

This is a three-day program that will culminate with a certificate and the potential to earn up to 22 contact hours. The total is $50.00 for the three educational days.

Please register by visiting go.osu.edu/pgtgco2019

Global climate change: How does it affect you?

Join OSU Extension on Wednesday, November 13 from 6:30 – 8 p.m. as we host Dr. Tom Blaine, OSU Associate Professor, who will share the history and trends of climate change. Learn what it means for your garden, woodlot or farm through the year 2050.

Dr. Blaine holds BA, MS, and PhD degrees from the University of Kentucky and was on the graduate faculty at Texas A&M University before joining Ohio State University Extension in 1995. Dr. Blaine conducts research and develops educational materials that deal with the economic dimensions of environmental issues ranging from global climate change to recycling, preservation of farmland and green space, protection/improvement of Lake Erie water quality, and local food production and consumption in areas referred to as “food deserts.” Learn more at greene.osu.edu. Cost is $10 which includes materials and refreshments.