Greene County News Digest

Road closure

BEAVERCREEK TOWNSHIP — A bridge on New Germany- Trebein Road on Monday, July 29 and will be closed approximately four weeks to replace the beams on the bridge. The closure will be between Beaver Valley Road and April Lane.

Genealogical Society to meet

XENIA — Pedigree charts, family group sheets, and other forms are not meant just to share the ancestors you’ve already found. Deborah Carder Mayes will present ways to use these tools to advance your genealogical research at the 1:30 pm Saturday, August 3, 2019, meeting of the Greene County Chapter of the Ohio Genealogical Society. Extend your family tree and learn more about your ancestors at this free and open to the public gathering at the Xenia Community Library, 76 E. Market Street.

Deborah Carder Mayes is a genealogist, speaker, writer, and researcher. Her passion for genealogy began 22 years ago when she started exploring her own family history. Debbie frequently speaks and presents workshops and seminars several times a year at genealogical societies, libraries, and other organizations. She was acknowledged as a contributor to Elizabeth Shown Mills’ book, Evidence Explained. Currently, she writes a blog on her website and is writing a book on her father’s family history. You can learn more about Debbie’s genealogical pursuits and services on her website, Deborah A. Carder Mayes Genealogy & Family History, (http://cardermayes.weebly.com) and her blog, Rambling Along the Ancestral Trail, (http://cardermayes.weebly.com/blog.html)

Search for Dragonflies and Damselflies

BEAVERCREEK — Join the Beaver Creek Wetlands Association on Sunday, August 11, at 1p.m. as we explore the wetlands at Beaver Creek Wildlife Area searching for dragonflies and damselflies. Some rare dragonflies and damselflies, such as the Elfin Skimmer may be found. Dragonflies are harmless to people. They don’t bite or sting but they do a great job of helping people by controlling the population of other insects that do bother us, such as mosquitoes and biting flies.

Insect nets and identification guides will be available. Photographing dragonflies and damselflies is both challenging and rewarding so bring your cameras. Water, sunscreen and insect repellant may be needed.

Meet in the parking lot of Beaver Creek Wildlife Area, which is about 0.4 miles east of Beaver Valley Road, on New Germany Trebein Road, on the right side. The address is 1997 New Germany Trebein Road. Contact admin@beavercreekwetlands.org for more information.

Greene Memorial Auxiliary seeking new members

XENIA — Greene Memorial Hospital Auxiliary is searching for new members to enhance our team. There are opportunities for adults to drive courtesy carts, work at the reception desk. We also need help at the coffee shop, gift shop and in outpatient as transporters. If you think you would like to contribute to the Greene Memorial Hospital community please contact Linda Richardson, Volunteer Coordinator at 937-352-2193.

Drop-in center

FAIRBORN — The National Alliance on Mental Illness Lighthouse is a drop-in center for those living with a mental illness, 550-554 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Road. A hot lunch is offered daily as well as an opportunity for socialization and community outings. Transportation for Greene County residents to the center is available on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Tuesday and Thursday transportation is available only in Fairborn. Call 937-873-2220 before 10 a.m. to schedule a pick-up. Visit www.namicgm.org or call 937-322-5600 for more information.

GED prep classes

XENIA — For those interested in improving their job prospects or starting college, free GED prep and skills upgrade classes are being held at Ohio Means Jobs – Greene County, 581 Ledbetter Road. Morning, afternoon, and evening sessions are available now. Call 937-562-6071 or 937-854-6287 for more information.

Library board meetings

GREENE COUNTY — The library board meets on the second Wednesday of each month, except during the month of August when there is no meeting. The Greene County Public Library system is available at www.greenelibrary.info. The library system consists of seven community locations: Beavercreek, Jamestown, Cedarville, Fairborn, Yellow Springs, Xenia and Bellbrook.

Send area digest news items to editor@xeniagazette.com. Items may run more than once as space and time allows.

