Oregon District shooting claims 9 victims; Gunman dead

DAYTON — A mass shooting early Saturday morning in Dayton’s Oregon District has left 9 victims dead and more than two dozen people injured.

The shooting occurred just after 1 a.m. on E. Fifth Street in the popular entertainment district. Dayton Police confronted the shooter just a minute after shots were fired and killed him.

CBS News has reported that police sources have identified the shooter as 24-year old Conner Betts of Bellbroook. Law enforcement has not officially released his identity, but Bellbrook police Chief Doug Doherty did confirm in an interview that the Bellbrook Police Department assisted Dayton Police and the Dayton FBI office in executing a search warrant at a home in Bellbrook. That street is currently blocked off.

We are working to get more information on the alleged shooter.