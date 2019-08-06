XPD was there to help during Oregon District shooting

XENIA — When a man opened fire in the Oregon District last weekend, Xenia Police Division was there to help Dayton law enforcement officials.

Xenia officers responded to calls in other parts of Dayton while the Dayton PD was focused on the scene at Ned Peppers.

“We initially sent a two-man car over to assist,” said Capt. Gary Johnson.

Eventually a second two-man car was requested, according to Johnson.

“They were taking emergency calls only … that needed an immediate response,” he said.

XPD was one of more than 20 departments from the Miami Valley to provide assistance.

“We have a mutual aid agreement between agencies in Greene County and agencies in Montgomery County,” Johnson said. “We’re really glad to help our neighbors.”

While it’s not common for Xenia to send mutual aid to Dayton because of the number of jurisdictions that are closer, it has happened.

“We have had the occasion when we sent help over there and during our tornadoes they sent help over here,” Johnson said.

Xenia did an emergency callback of people to make sure Xenia didn’t go uncovered while the D Platoon officers were in Dayton. Johnson said Dayton will not be expected to reimburse the city for any potential overtime or costs associated with the mutual aid.

“That’s just part of being neighbors,” he said. “We know that they’re there when we need them to help us out.”

By Scott Halasz shalasz@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Scott Halasz at 937-502-4507.

