First responders honored for bravery, quick action in Dayton shooting

XENIA — Greene County Commissioners paused for a moment of silence Aug. 8 before recognizing local first responders for their bravery and quick action in coming to the aid of victims in Dayton last weekend.

“[This is] to honor those fallen people in the Oregon District and hope that we never have to experience that in Greene County,” Board President Tom Koogler said.

Commissioners read the names of the fallen nine: Beatrice “Nicole” Warren-Curtis, Derrick Fudge, Logan Turner, Lois Oglesby, Megan Betts, Monica Brickhouse, Nicholas Cumer, Saeed Saleh, and Thomas McNichols.

“First Responders are dedicated to protecting our communities, and deserve to be recognized for the sacrifices they have made to keep each and every one of us safe,” Commissioner Bob Glaser read from a proclamation. “From recent tornadoes to the tragic events of Sunday’s shooting, our first responders regularly risk their lives to protect property, uphold the law, and save the lives of others.”

The board also recognized Dayton Police Department (DPD) Sergeant W. Chad Knight and Officers Jeremy M. Campbell, Vincent J. Carter, David M. Denlinger, Ryan D. Nabel and Brian L. Rolfes for charging toward the gunfire within 30 seconds and neutralizing the threat to save lives.

“I think it’s interesting that all of these officers except for one had only three years of service and the way they responded — obviously their training kicked in and they saved a lot of lives,” Koogler said.

Xenia Police Division (XPD) officers also played a part in aiding Dayton law enforcement officials, one of 20 departments in the Miami Valley to respond to calls in other parts of Dayton while DPD was focused on the scene at Ned Peppers.

“That’s just part of being neighbors,” XPD Capt. Gary Johnson previously said. “We know that they’re there when we need them to help us out.”