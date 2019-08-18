Farm Forum to visit robotic dairy farm

XENIA — The Monday, August 26 meeting of the Greene County Farm Forum features a unique look at the new robotic dairy operated by the Dicke family located NW of Xenia on Hilltop Road. Picture a dairy cow milking setup where the cows get in line by themselves to be milked each day. The milkers are mechanically put on the cow after the udder and teats are washed and through a computer system the amount of milk given by the cow is recorded as is the animal’s number. The computer system also measures what and how much the cow eats, the day and time of milking. Milking goes on 24 hours a day under the management of the Dicke family including Darby, Amy and Zeke. All of this and much more information will be shared at the Dicke Farm on August 26.

The Farm Forum meeting will start at 6:00 p.m. with a meal and will be held at Union United Methodist Church located at 1145 Union Road, Xenia. Following the meal will be the tour of the Dicke Dairy Farm.

The meal cost is $12/person and will be served prior to the program. Please RSVP Paul Ayres by Friday August 23 if you intend to have dinner and or participate in the tour. For reservations contact Paul Ayres at 937-352-6379. Program is open to the public. Reservations are needed for the tour and meal. The Dickie family can better prepare for deciding how many tour groups to organize once reservations are received. We are limited to the first 35 people who register.