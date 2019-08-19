Fair raises $4,000 for tornado relief efforts

XENIA — The Greene County Fair raised $4,000 during its #GreeneStrong campaign, benefiting residents impacted by the Memorial Day tornadoes.

Fair officials presented the check to Greene Giving Aug. 19 at the fairgrounds’ flag plaza.

A dollar from every admission ticket that final Saturday of the fair contributed to the campaign. Triple Treat Shows, the amusement ride provider, also donated a dollar from every ride wrist band toward the relief efforts.

“With those still impacted by the tornadoes and no longer front-page news, we sometimes forget there are still people struggling to recover and get back to some normalcy,” Agricultural Society President Dan Bullen said.

Edward Marrinan, president of Greene Giving’s board of directors, and Joe Harkleroad, board member, received the check to give to the foundation.

“Thank you so much on behalf of Greene County Community Foundation, Greene Giving. We are so appreciative,” Harkleroad said. “We will do our work to pass this along to many people who really need this.”

Marrinan said individuals affected by the Memorial Day tornadoes can apply for assistance by contacting him at 937-458-2064 or friend@greenegiving.org. More information can be found at www.greenegiving.org.

Bullen said the fair was also special this year as fair-goers donated 2.5 tons of non-perishable food on Family Day to give to area food banks.

The fair, in its 180th year, saw a 5.35 percent increase in attendance from 2018, with 60,300 people attending the week-long event.

“We couldn’t be more pleased with the turnout,” Bullen said. “It goes to show that our fair and more importantly agriculture is alive and well in Greene County.”

Anna Bolton | Greene County News Edward Marrinan, president of the board of directors of Greene Giving and Joe Harkleroad, Greene Giving board member, accept a $4,000 check from Dan Bullen, Agricultural Society president, and directors Amy Test, Mark Everman and Pat Zehring Aug. 19 at the fairgrounds. The funds will benefit local tornado relief efforts. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2019/08/web1_FairCheck.jpg Anna Bolton | Greene County News Edward Marrinan, president of the board of directors of Greene Giving and Joe Harkleroad, Greene Giving board member, accept a $4,000 check from Dan Bullen, Agricultural Society president, and directors Amy Test, Mark Everman and Pat Zehring Aug. 19 at the fairgrounds. The funds will benefit local tornado relief efforts.

By Anna Bolton abolton@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Anna Bolton at 937-502-4498 or follow @annadbolton on Facebook.

Contact Anna Bolton at 937-502-4498 or follow @annadbolton on Facebook.