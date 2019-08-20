Reeves sentenced to 10 years to life

XENIA — A Fairborn man convicted of the rape of a child younger than 13 was sentenced to 10 years to life in prison Aug. 20.

A Greene County jury returned two guilty verdicts last week for Justin Reeves, 33, and remained deadlocked on the other 13 charges.

“I just want to … try to get back out into the real world,” Reeves said in open court. “This is a horrible travesty that is happening right now.”

Defense Attorney Adam Arnold said Reeves plans to appeal the decision.

The guilty verdicts stem from the first indictment, which refers to the victim’s initial disclosure, detailing an incident she alleged happened in a Fairborn home in 2017. The second indictment — on which jurors did not return verdicts — refers to additional sexual incidents that were alleged to have happened during a four-month span in 2018.

The victim’s mother gave a statement during court.

“There are no words to describe the despair I feel for my daughter. She had her innocence stripped from her, and then she had to relive the moment over and over again in the hopes that someone would listen and believe,” she said. “My daughter had her life drastically changed forever by his awful actions.”

According to Judge Michael Buckwalter, Reeves is entitled to 240 days jail time credit. Upon completion of his term, he will be subject to supervision under post-release control for up to five years for the first count and up to five years for the second count. If he is released, the court says he must also register as a Tier III sex offender for life.

