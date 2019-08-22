Church holding afternoon of praise and worship

Submitted photo

United Christian Church will hold an afternoon of praise and worship featuring Minister Richard Buford and the “To God Be The Glory Voices” at 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25. Choir members are (first row) Robin Harden, Sharon Thompson, Harvenia Washington, and Phyllis Bryant. Second row Joan Moore, Charlene Smith, and Kathleen McCormick. Third row Buford, and Rhonda Brown. Guest musicians include the Rev. Terrance Bonner, Michael Porter, Charles Tarver, Kent Saunders, and Antonio Williams. The church is at 626 N. Columbus Street, Xenia.