Man arrested three years after murder

XENIA — A Huber Heights man was arrested Monday in connection with the 2016 death of a Fairborn man.

Rashawn Cochran, 24, is in the Greene County Jail awaiting an arraignment on charges murder and aggravated robbery each with firearm specifications.

According to the Aug. 21 indictment from the grand jury, on or about Nov. 20, 2016 Cochran caused the death of Jarrell Plummer, 19, while committing or attempting to commit an offense of violence.

“Our theory is that it was drug related,” Prosecuting Attorney Stephen Haller said.

Fairborn detectives worked the active investigation until they were able to tie Cochran to the alleged crime.

“Extensive and tedious work,” said Assistant Prosecutor Suzanne Schmidt.

Fairborn Police Chief Terry Barlow said he is “glad” they are at this point.

“It’s taken a long time,” he said. “Hopefully we can proceed a little further with some justification.”

Cochran faces 15 to life on the murder charge, and 3-11 years on the aggravated robbery charge. Each firearm specification carries a mandatory three year prison term. He is being held on $500,000 bond, according to court records.

There is a second person of interest, according to the prosecutor’s office. Anyone with information about that person is asked to contact the Fairborn Police Department’s Detective Division.

Cochran

Contact Scott Halasz at 937-502-4507.

