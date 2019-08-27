Haller announces re-election bid

XENIA — Flanked by leading county law enforcement officials, Greene County Prosecutor Stephen Haller announced Monday he is running for re-election in 2020.

Making the announcement in his conference room, Haller was joined by County Sheriff Gene Fischer, Fairborn Police Chief Terry Barlow, Xenia Police Chief Randy Person, and ACE Task Force Director Scott Anger, among others.

“The most important thing for Greene County voters to know is local law enforcement wants me to stay in office,” Haller said. “I also have the support of every police chief of every city, village and township in Greene County. These officers know that they can count on me 24-7.”

Since being elected in 2006, Haller has not faced an opponent in the primary, but he said he expects to be challenged by former assistant county prosecutor Alice DeWine. DeWine neither confirmed nor denied she is running.

Haller said leadership matters, citing his position on several committees, and task forces including the steering committee for Michael’s House, a child advocacy center.

“I have worked hard to improve our justice system for children who are victims of crimes, who are victims of abuse, who are victims of sexual abuse, who are victims of serious physical abuse,” Haller said.

He added that the county’s Victim/Witness Division has a state-wide reputation for excellence.

“Our work here is crucial to the safety and well-being of our community,” Haller said. “As such it deserves the full time, full attention of the elected prosecutor.”

Haller started in the prosecutor’s office out of law school and as an assistant prosecutor worked his way up, first as an assistant in the criminal division and then as director of the civil division.

Scott Halasz | Greene County News Greene County Prosecutor Stephen Haller announces he is running for re-election. He is joined at the podium by various county law enforcement officials.

