Community invited to celebrate Everybody Eats Week

XENIA — One Bistro is leading the celebration of National Everybody Eats Week, Aug. 25 through Aug. 31, which aims to bring people together to fight hunger and serve food with dignity.

The Greene County Board of Commissioners passed a resolution Aug. 22 to recognize the week.

“Greene County recognizes that hunger is a global challenge. In the United States, over 40 million or one in eight individuals struggle with hunger,” the resolution states.

Community members are invited for a meal at One Bistro, 87 E. Main St. this week. Special hours are: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Community Meal 5-7 p.m. Wednesday; 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday; 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5-9 p.m. Friday; 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5-9 p.m. Saturday.

“Bringing National Everybody Eats Week to Xenia and Greene County is exciting for us as we raise awareness about food insecurity and do our part to end hunger in our community,” said One Bistro Board President Denise Davis. “We have a sustainable model and we are extremely grateful for Xenia and the surrounding community that embraces and supports us.”

Various local “celebrity servers” will volunteer during the week at the downtown cafe. Anyone age 15 or older can sign up as a volunteer server by visiting bit.ly/2ME4WLI

“It really is to bring awareness to the fact that most of us have a lot and we waste more food than any other country. There are still a lot of people — with all of the social services and charities that we have available — that struggle with hunger,” County Administrator Brandon Huddleson said.

The week-long campaign, hosted by One World Everybody Eats, aims to support other community cafes like One Bistro all around the country.

“There is power in how you spend your money,” said Julie Williams, president of One World Everybody Eats. “Empowered consumers can do so much more than a single organization.”

At One Bistro, a non-profit, diners decide what to pay based on what they can afford, and those who can are asked to pay-it-forward for the next neighbor in need.