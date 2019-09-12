Alice DeWine confirms run for county prosecutor

CEDARVILLE — Alice DeWine made her candidacy for Greene County prosecutor official Thursday night.

The Cedarville resident spent a decade as an assistant prosecutor in Greene and more recently Clark counties.

“Today, I am proud to declare that I am running for Greene County prosecutor,” she said in an email statement. “As your prosecutor my top priority will be swift and sure punishment for criminals and dignity and respect for victims.”

The daughter of Gov. Mike DeWine, she is looking to replace long-time prosecutor Stephen Haller, who announced earlier this week he would not seek re-election after announcing Aug. 27 that he was going to run again and expected a challenge from DeWine.

“Steve Haller has been a good public servant and a well-respected prosecutor serving Greene County for over 44 years,” DeWine, a Republican, said. “My husband, Nick, joins me in wishing him and his family all the best. I have been considering my own run for prosecutor for some time because I know how important the office is to the well-being of our County. Mr. Haller’s retirement makes my decision clear.”

DeWine credited an internship with former prosecutor Bill Schenck while in college and her father’s experience as the county prosecutor years ago as her inspiration for running.

“That experience, along with the example set by my dad, truly helped shape my passion for the law and my desire to serve my community as a prosecuting attorney,” she said.

DeWine said punishing drug dealers and those who commit violent offenses will be priority.

“Punishment for those who commit violent offenses or traffic drugs is a priority,” DeWine said. “And, I believe in treatment for those whose addiction can be addressed and returned to productive members of society while lessening the high cost of incarceration. If elected, I will advocate for a county-wide drug court that allows us to properly focus our resources between serious crimes and other offenses. I believe that drug courts can save lives, will save tax-payer money by reducing repeat offenses, and in-turn, will reduce crime in Greene County.”

She also vowed to go after child abusers.

”It cannot be tolerated,” DeWine said. “As prosecutor, I will do everything I can to assist abused children and put their offenders in prison. For two years I had the privilege of serving as a full-time prosecutor based at Michael’s House, Greene County’s Child Advocacy Center. I saw first-hand both the unbelievable problems and incredible advocates standing up for children. Greene County no longer dedicates a full-time prosecutor to Michael’s House and these important cases. I will bring back that program to ensure our children always have a full time prosecutor assigned to Michael’s house, to advocate for some of our most vulnerable victims.”

”If you share my vision for a safe and prosperous Greene County, if you think we can protect our citizens and make our county a better place to live, work, and raise our families, I ask you to join me. I ask for your help in realizing the full potential of our county. I humbly ask for your vote as our next prosecutor.”

By Scott Halasz shalasz@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Scott Halasz at 937-502-4507.

