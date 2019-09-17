Xenia man indicted on 28 drug felonies

XENIA — A Greene County grand jury Sept. 6 indicted a Xenia man on 28 drug charges.

The indictment for Richard A. Miller Jr., 38, includes aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, conspiracy to commit aggravated trafficking in drugs, plus forfeiture specifications for a vehicle used in the offenses and $1,200 seized at his arrest, Greene Couny Prosecutor Stephen K. Haller announced Sept. 17.

Greene County A.C.E. Task Force investigated the case, resulting in multiple buys of Methamphetamine from Miller between June 26 and Aug. 26, according to a release from the prosecutor’s office. Nearly all of the 11 alleged drug transactions occurred in the City of Xenia, the release states, with total sales representing approximately 250 grams of Methamphetamine.

Haller said Miller, if convicted, faces a potential sentence of decades in prison since some of the offenses allegedly occurred in the vicinity of a school or juvenile.

Ashley Myers and Jeremy Stumbo, of Xenia, were also indicted as alleged co-conspirators with Miller in the distribution of Methamphetamine, the release states.

Miller, Myers and Stumbo are expected to be arraigned Friday, Sept. 20 in Common Pleas Court. Court records indicate Judge Stephen A. Wolaver will handle the case.

Miller is in the county jail on a $250,000 bond.