Cedarville Opera House hosting hometown singer

CEDARVILLE — A Cedarville native is returning to the village to sing 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21 at the Cedarville Opera House, 70 N. Main St.

The opera house will host Christian singer- songwriter Matt Fawcett for a concert.

“He is excited to be returning to his hometown to share his music and honor God with it,” Greg Howe, opera house board member, said.

Doors open 7 p.m. and the concert begins at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets may be purchased at the door with cash or credit card, or online at cedarvilleoperahouse.org. Admission for adults is $10; students and seniors, $8.

Fawcett studied audio production at Cedarville University and released two records before graduation, “Searching” in 2009 and “Honest Music” in 2011. He now lives in Fort Wayne, Ind. with his wife and children.

The singer said he’s been influenced in his life by artists including Steven Curtis Chapman, Garth Brooks, Third Day and Chris Tomlin. He plays during concerts and leads worship in churches, coffee shops, and events across the midwest states.

“Matt continues to use music and songwriting in hopes to comfort the afflicted and confront the comfortable,” a release said.

In 2014 and 2018, he released a new song each week in a project called “52 For The Year.” His two full length releases include “Traded It All” (2016) and “In The Gray” (2017). His shorter projects include “Hymns EP” (2017) and “Meet The Music Acoustic EP” (2019).

Submitted photo Singer- songwriter Matt Fawcett, a native of Cedarville, will perform Saturday, Sept. 21 at the Cedarville Opera House. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2019/09/web1_Fawcett.jpg Submitted photo Singer- songwriter Matt Fawcett, a native of Cedarville, will perform Saturday, Sept. 21 at the Cedarville Opera House.