MHRB welcomes new board members

SPRINGFIELD — A Greene County man was one of three new board members named to the Mental Health & Recovery Board of Clark, Greene & Madison Counties (MHRB) Sept. 17.

Dr. Michael Sherr will represent Greene County, while James Brown will represent Clark County and Howard Maynard will represent Madison County. All three new members were appointed by county commissioners from their respective counties, including Greene County Commissioner Tom Koogler, Clark County Commissioner Lowell McGlothin and Madison County Commissioner David Hunter.

“I am honored to serve the citizens of Greene County by ensuring the MHRB are good stewards of the resources allocated to provide mental health and recovery services,” said Sherr at the first full meeting of the State Fiscal Year 2020.

Sherr also serves as chair and professor of the social work department at Cedarville University.

Board member Captain Scott Anger also was reappointed by Ohio Mental Health & Addiction Service after serving two full terms under the Greene County Commission appointing authority. He was sworn in by Koogler.

MHRB assists partners, stakeholders, residents, and anyone at risk of mental health issues or substance use concerns in the three-county area, providing pathways to mental health and addiction services. In collaboration with more than 20 care providers, the board advocates for the mental health needs and facilitates delivery of quality care, for all ages, regardless of income or ability to pay.