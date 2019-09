FAIRBORN — The Fairborn Police Department is searching for Devon L. Cox, who has a warrant out for his arrest. Cox is faced with charges including murder; aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony; aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony; and felonious assault, a second-degree felony.

Fairborn Police has asked the public to contact the dispatch center at 937-754-3000 or its tip line at 937-754-3918 with information concerning Cox’s whereabouts.